



BOSTON (CBS) – Summer is finally in full swing. The warm weather and long sunny days make up some of the best of what New England has to offer us.

We’ve got some great ways to take advantage of the weather.

Brockton Fair

To keep the Fourth of July fun rolling through this weekend, check out the Brockton Fair. The annual event has been going strong for 135 years.

With fun for the whole family, there are rides, games, a magic show and even a demolition derby. The fair runs until Sunday.

Amazing Duck Race

Thousands of ducks will don their shades and hit the water to float through Fitchburg Saturday.

The 12th annual Amazing Duck Race kicks off at 2 p.m. With kids activities and music.

And while he’s not a duck and not even yellow, Wally the Green Monster will join the fun at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., t’s time to release the ducks.

Marblehead Festival of Arts

Take in some time at the beach this weekend, but keep the kids entertained at the same time.

The annual Marblehead Festival of Arts is underway Saturday. Grab your bucket, shovel and anything else you need to create show stopping pieces of art for the sand sculpting competition at Devereux Beach. It’s open to all ages.

If you’d rather wind in your hair than sand on your hands, check out the kite festival also happening on Devereux Beach.