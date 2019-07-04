RANDOLPH (CBS) – Town authorities believe illegal fireworks started a fire that caused $50,000 in damage at Randolph Town Hall on Wednesday night.
The fire broke out at about 10 p.m., shortly after the town’s official fireworks display. Firefighters responded and quickly extinguished the flames.
Police said they noticed a group of residents setting off aerial fireworks near the building.
“This was similar to the size of the display that was going on that the town provided,” said Fire Chief Richard Donovan. “The fallout from those fireworks was actually falling onto our professional shooters, which provided another danger.”
Town Administrator Brian Howard said the illegal display created a dangerous situation.
“Obviously we don’t want to have illegal fireworks going on anyway during the holiday season. To have it going on while we had ours going on, and it was impacting the professionals doing ours is that much more concerning,” said Howard.
Donovan said the fire didn’t spread because help was close by.
“We were set up defensively on the high school roof, which is directly in from of where the professional show is put on,” he said.
No one was injured in the fire. It’s estimated that the fire caused $50,000 worth of damage to a rooftop air conditioning unit and part of the roof.