BOSTON (CBS) – A Virgin Atlantic plane made an emergency landing at Logan Airport after a cabin fire in mid-flight Thursday night.
The fire was put out by the crew. Massachusetts State Police said the fire may have started in a passenger seat that appeared to have an external cell phone charger stuffed between the seats.
The Boston Fire Department was called to check the plane at about 9 p.m.
No serious injuries were reported, but one passenger did refuse treatment for a smoke-related complaint.
All 217 passengers were evacuated from the plane. Officials are looking for a replacement plane for the passengers.
Virgin Atlantic tweeted a statement praising its crew’s quick thinking: ” As you may be aware, an incident occurred on board and we diverted as a precaution. Our cabin crew are trained to a high standard and acted quickly to deal with this situation.”
The plane was flying from John F. Kennedy Airport in New York to Heathrow Airport in London.