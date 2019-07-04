Filed Under:Boston News, Logan Airport

BOSTON (CBS) – A Virgin Atlantic plane made an emergency landing at Logan Airport after a cabin fire in mid-flight Thursday night.

The fire was put out by the crew. Massachusetts State Police said the fire may have started in a passenger seat that appeared to have an external cell phone charger stuffed between the seats.

The Boston Fire Department was called to check the plane at about 9 p.m.

The Boston Fire Department checked out a Virgin Atlantic plane that made an emergency landing at Logan Airport after a cabin fire. (Photo credit: Cory Tanner)

No serious injuries were reported, but one passenger did refuse treatment for a smoke-related complaint.

All 217 passengers were evacuated from the plane. Officials are looking for a replacement plane for the passengers.

A Virgin Atlantic plane made an emergency landing at Logan Airport after a cabin fire. (Photo credit: Sandeep Shantharam)

Virgin Atlantic tweeted a statement praising its crew’s quick thinking: ” As you may be aware, an incident occurred on board and we diverted as a precaution. Our cabin crew are trained to a high standard and acted quickly to deal with this situation.”

The plane was flying from John F. Kennedy Airport in New York to Heathrow Airport in London.

