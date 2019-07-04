



JAMAICA PLAIN (Hoodline) – Looking to uncover all that Jamaica Plain has to offer? Get to know this Boston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a brewery and tap room to an ice cream shop and bakery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Jamaica Plain, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Samuel Adams Brewery

Photo: Kristie B./Yelp

Topping the list is Samuel Adams Brewery. Located at 30 Germania St. (between Brookside Avenue and Marmion Street), it’s the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,404 reviews on Yelp.

The brewery and tap room offers a list of Samuel Adams’ many beers, including seasonal brews, pale ales, IPAs, porters, sours and specialty smoked rye. Tours of the brewery are also offered.

2. The Haven

Photo: gwendolyn s./Yelp

Next up is gastropub and Scottish spot The Haven, serving fish and chips and more, situated at 2 Perkins St. (between Huntington Avenue and Centre Street). With 4.5 stars out of 499 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

The restaurant features an extensive list of Scotch whiskeys, as well as dinner entrees of herb roasted chicken, homemade chicken sausage, lamb haggis, beer battered haddock and vegetarian curry.

3. Chilacates Mexican Street Food

Photo: kristian d./Yelp

Mexican spot Chilacates Mexican Street Food is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 224 Amory St. (between Boylston and Porter streets), 4.5 stars out of 438 reviews.

The restaurant offers brunch and lunch, with menu items such as toasted Mexican telera bread with refried beans, melted jack cheese and avocado, as well as tacos, burritos, enchiladas and quesadillas.

4. Brassica Kitchen & Cafe

Photo: tiffany l./Yelp

Brassica Kitchen & Cafe, a cafe, cocktail bar and New American spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 221 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3710 Washington St. (at Tower Street) to see for yourself.

Expect to find egg and cheddar on brioche on the breakfast menu, and fried chicken and a Japanese-style risotto among the dinner entrees.

5. FoMu

Photo: Liz S./Yelp

Check out FoMu, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 208 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which offers ice cream, frozen yogurt, coffee, tea and more, at 617 Centre St. (between Pond and St. John streets).

Ice cream flavors include chocolate pudding, espresso bean, candy bar, apple cider doughnut and salted caramel. Ice cream cakes, ice cream sandwiches, brownies and cookies are also available.