WORCESTER (CBS) – Rapper Joyner Lucas is offering to pay for the funeral of an aspiring rapper shot and killed during the annual Fourth of July celebration in Worcester on Tuesday night.
Tafar Lewis, 18, was found lying wounded on Gage Street around 10:25 p.m. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.
Lucas posted on his Facebook page, “Senseless… I wanna pay for his funeral. If you know his family, have them reach out to Danny Diaz, and I’ll take care of it.”
Lewis was an aspiring rapper who went by the name June Valentino and hoped to become a professional musician. Friends said he had just been hanging out.
“I saw him, and he was happy with his friends,” said Edy Amaya. “A lot can change in a few hours. I really miss him.”
It’s unclear if Tafar Lewis was in the wrong place at the wrong time or if the shooter knew him. So far there have not been any arrests.
Joyner, a South High Community School graduate, is from Worcester.