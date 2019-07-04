Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Celtics center Enes Kanter is already coming to the defense of his new team.
Kanter, who signed in Boston this week, fired back at FS1 host Nick Wright after he was critical of the team’s offseason building.
“The Boston Celtics plan was Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Al Horford. That has turned into Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, Enes Kanter. That’s a disaster,” Wright said, as posted in a tweet by the First Things First account.
Kanter quoted the tweet and said of Wright, “The only disaster is that hairpiece.”
Talent wise, this crew is worse than last years team, but chemistry is everything. How that works out, no one knows yet.