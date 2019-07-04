LAS VEGAS (CBS/AP) — A group of professional models including Carmen Electra is suing the owners of Peabody strip club the Golden Banana, alleging their photos have been used for advertising without permission or payment.
A lawsuit was filed Monday in Massachusetts. D. & B. Corp. and Mark Filtranti are named as the defendants.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the group also filed five separate federal civil lawsuits this month, accusing each club of violating the federal Lanham Act by falsely and misleadingly using the models’ images for advertising, and Nevada’s right of publicity law.
Electra sued under her real name, Tara Leigh Patrick. The suit alleges that photos of the women were used without their consent on social media and promotional flyers.
The Review-Journal says defendants in the Las Vegas suits declined or didn’t respond to requests for comment.
The lawsuits say the models had no affiliation with the clubs, but the use of their photos implied they endorsed them or worked there.
