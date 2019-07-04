  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Emergency Landing, Logan Airport

BOSTON (CBS) – An American Airlines flight headed to Boston from Chicago was forced to make an emergency landing at Logan Airport early Thursday morning.

The airline told WBZ-TV that the pilot declared an emergency after an indicator light in the cockpit warned of a possible mechanical issue.

Twitter video from a passenger on board the flight shows several emergency vehicles waiting for the plane with lights flashing.

The flight landed safely and the plane was taken out of service to be evaluated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s