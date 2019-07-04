Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – An American Airlines flight headed to Boston from Chicago was forced to make an emergency landing at Logan Airport early Thursday morning.
The airline told WBZ-TV that the pilot declared an emergency after an indicator light in the cockpit warned of a possible mechanical issue.
Twitter video from a passenger on board the flight shows several emergency vehicles waiting for the plane with lights flashing.
The flight landed safely and the plane was taken out of service to be evaluated.