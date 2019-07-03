WORCESTER (CBS) – A woman was seriously injured after a man stabbed her in a popular Worcester restaurant. A Good Samaritan was also hurt when he tried to intervene.
It happened around 8 p.m. at O’Connor’s Restaurant and Bar on West Boylston Street.
Several other people jumped in to subdue the suspect and he was taken into custody. His identity has not been released.
Allen Corson of Connecticut stopped for dinner on his way home for New Hampshire. He says his son, Allen Corson Jr., 26, heard the woman screaming for help and jumped into action.
“My son jumped up immediately when he heard the woman screaming and he ran toward the screaming,” said Corson Sr. “We started hearing screaming from a lady, saying ‘Help me! Help me!’ My son jumped up and ran out with a couple other gentlemen and he was the first one that made the tackle.”
The younger Corson suffered a stab wound in the back that required stitches. He was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center for treatment.
“It makes you think. No matter where you are something like this can happen,” he said.