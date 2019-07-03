  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    10:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Stabbing, Worcester news

WORCESTER (CBS) – A woman was seriously injured after a man stabbed her in a popular Worcester restaurant. A Good Samaritan was also hurt when he tried to intervene.

It happened around 8 p.m. at O’Connor’s Restaurant and Bar on West Boylston Street.

The scene at O’Connor’s in Worcester following a stabbing. (WBZ-TV)

Several other people jumped in to subdue the suspect and he was taken into custody. His identity has not been released.

Allen Corson of Connecticut stopped for dinner on his way home for New Hampshire. He says his son, Allen Corson Jr., 26, heard the woman screaming for help and jumped into action.

“My son jumped up immediately when he heard the woman screaming and he ran toward the screaming,” said Corson Sr. “We started hearing screaming from a lady, saying ‘Help me! Help me!’ My son jumped up and ran out with a couple other gentlemen and he was the first one that made the tackle.”

Police investigate a stabbing at a popular Worcester restaurant. (WBZ-TV)

The younger Corson suffered a stab wound in the back that required stitches. He was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

“It makes you think. No matter where you are something like this can happen,” he said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s