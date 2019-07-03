Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) – An 18-year-old was shot and killed near the annual 4th of July celebration in Worcester Tuesday night.
The teen, who has not been identified, was found lying wounded on Gage Street around 10:25 p.m. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.
There have been no arrests and there’s no word yet on a motive.
About a half-hour later, officers were called to Shrewsbury and Lyon streets for a second shooting. A 19-year-old man was wounded in that incident. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.
Authorities have not said if they believe the shootings are connected. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (508) 799-8651.