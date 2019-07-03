  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Randolph NH Crash, Randolph NH News, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy


WAREHAM (CBS) – A survivor of the deadly motorcycle crash that killed seven people in New Hampshire is suing the pickup driver charged in the crash.

Both Volodymyr Zhukovskyy and his employer, Westfield Transport, are named in the negligence lawsuit.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy in Springfield District Court, June 24, 2019. (WBZ-TV)

Joshua Morin fractured three bones in his leg and sustained several injuries in the Randolph crash. He’s still in the hospital.

Investigators say Zhukovskyy was driving erratically when he crossed the center line and crashed into Morin and nine other bikers. Zhukovskyy is charged with seven counts of negligent homicide.

Zhukovskyy has a lengthy driving record and his commercial driver’s license should have been suspended before the crash, the RMV said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s