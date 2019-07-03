Comments
WAREHAM (CBS) – A survivor of the deadly motorcycle crash that killed seven people in New Hampshire is suing the pickup driver charged in the crash.
Both Volodymyr Zhukovskyy and his employer, Westfield Transport, are named in the negligence lawsuit.
Joshua Morin fractured three bones in his leg and sustained several injuries in the Randolph crash. He’s still in the hospital.
Investigators say Zhukovskyy was driving erratically when he crossed the center line and crashed into Morin and nine other bikers. Zhukovskyy is charged with seven counts of negligent homicide.
Zhukovskyy has a lengthy driving record and his commercial driver’s license should have been suspended before the crash, the RMV said.