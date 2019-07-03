BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics on Wednesday formally announced the hiring of Kara Lawson as an assistant coach, marking the first hiring of a female assistant coach in the 73-year history of the Boston Celtics franchise.
The team also announced the hiring of Brandon Bailey and Joe Mazzulla to Brad Stevens’ coaching staff.
Lawson has spent the past two years as the TV analyst for the Washington Wizards, while also covering games for ESPN Radio. Lawson played 13 seasons in the WNBA, playing for the Sacramento Monarchs, the Connecticut Sun and the Washington Mystics from 2003-15. She won a championship in 2005 and earned an All-Star appearance in 2007. She also won a gold medal as part of Team USA in the 2008 Olympics.
Mazzulla, a Rhode Island native, coached Fairmont State over the past two seasons. He coached the Maine Red Claws — Boston’s G League affiliate — during the 2016-17 season, prior to taking the Fairmont State job.
Bailey served as head coach of the Red Claws for the past two seasons, after serving as the Celtics’ video coordinator for six seasons.