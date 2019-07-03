ORLEANS (CBS) – With more than a dozen great white sharks spotted around the outer Cape just this week, there’s national attention on how the region is dealing with the danger in the water as summer heats up.
CBS This Morning got a look at new protective measures being taken at Cape Cod beaches. Orleans Fire Chief Anthony Pike showed how one local beach now has landline 911 phones to combat poor cell service, shark warning signs and beachside emergency boxes.
“The first first-aid box of its kind in the coastal United States – tourniquets, eye protection, gloves, trauma dressings,” Pike said. “If you access this box, you have a pretty good cache of what you may need in a major emergency.”
CBS News also interviewed state shark expert Greg Skomal, who said the exploding seal population is the reason behind the uptick in great white sightings.
Skomal has tagged three white sharks this season in the waters off Cape Cod.
“I ask people, if you’re going to be in an area where these sharks are hunting, and that’s particularly along the Outer Cape, parts of Cape Cod Bay as well, this a natural hunting ground for this species,” Skomal said. “Take into consideration that you are a land animal going in the ocean, and be vigilant.”
Lifeguards ordered swimmers out of the water after a shark was spotted close to shore on Wellfleet’s Marconi Beach on Tuesday. The beach re-opened an hour later.