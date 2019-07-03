  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Orleans news, Sharks


ORLEANS (CBS) – With more than a dozen great white sharks spotted around the outer Cape just this week, there’s national attention on how the region is dealing with the danger in the water as summer heats up.

CBS This Morning got a look at new protective measures being taken at Cape Cod beaches. Orleans Fire Chief Anthony Pike showed how one local beach now has landline 911 phones to combat poor cell service, shark warning signs and beachside emergency boxes.

A first aid kit for shark attacks in Orleans. (Image credit: CBS News)

“The first first-aid box of its kind in the coastal United States – tourniquets, eye protection, gloves, trauma dressings,” Pike said. “If you access this box, you have a pretty good cache of what you may need in a major emergency.”

CBS News also interviewed state shark expert Greg Skomal, who said the exploding seal population is the reason behind the uptick in great white sightings.
Skomal has tagged three white sharks this season in the waters off Cape Cod.

Tagging a white shark in Cape Cod bay (Image credit: Atlantic White Shark Conservancy)

“I ask people, if you’re going to be in an area where these sharks are hunting, and that’s particularly along the Outer Cape, parts of Cape Cod Bay as well, this a natural hunting ground for this species,” Skomal said. “Take into consideration that you are a land animal going in the ocean, and be vigilant.”

Lifeguards ordered swimmers out of the water after a shark was spotted close to shore on Wellfleet’s Marconi Beach on Tuesday. The beach re-opened an hour later.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s