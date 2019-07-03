  • WBZ TVOn Air

BROCKTON (CBS) – Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter died suddenly Wednesday at the age of 62, a city councilor told WBZ-TV.

There’s no word yet on a cause of death. According to the Brockton Enterprise, the mayor recently had surgery for a heart condition.

He tweeted from his official account at 6:47 a.m. Wednesday, congratulating former Red Sox broadcaster Don Orsillo for recently winning an Emmy with the San Diego Padres.

Carpenter was elected back in 2013 and had just launched a re-election campaign for a fourth term.

Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter. (WBZ-TV)

He was the father of six children and had lived in Brockton for 32 years, according to the city’s website.

“Mayor Carpenter was a true ally in fighting the opioid crisis, including his work with The Champion Plan recovery program,” Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey tweeted. “His leadership will be sorely missed.”

