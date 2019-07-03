Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Sox have another member on the American League all-star team.
Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has been named as a replacement for the game, which is set for Tuesday in Cleveland.
Bogaerts, Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe and Twins pitcher José Berríos were added to the team Wednesday as replacements for Tommy La Stella, Jake Odorizzi and Hunter Pence.
Despite having one of the best first half performances of any shortstop in the American League, Bogaerts wasn’t initially named to the roster. He is hitting .301 this year with 16 home runs and 58 RBI in 82 games.
Bogaerts will join Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez as Boston’s representatives in the game.