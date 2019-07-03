BOSTON (CBS) – More than 100 people were forced out of their homes in the middle of the night because of a major water leak inside a high-rise apartment building in Allston.
It happened around midnight on the fifth floor of 15 North Beacon Street, an 11-story building with about 120 apartment units.
The Boston Fire Department said a tenant was doing work on his sink when he broke a high pressure water line. The water and power was shut off to prevent further damage and the complex was evacuated.
“I was sleep, there was a huge siren going off that you can’t miss. Beyond that I’m waiting for the green light to go back and hopefully that’s sooner rather than later,” tenant Jason Assaad told WBZ-TV.
A temporary shelter has been opened for residents at the Jackson Mann School across the street. They’ll be able to return once the electricity is turned back on.