WELLFLEET (CBS) — Swimmers were ordered out of the water at Wellfleet’s Marconi Beach Tuesday afternoon after a great white shark was spotted.
The sighting happened at about 12:15 p.m. The Cape Cod National Seashore said a lifeguard saw the shark about 40 feet off shore, and alerted authorities by radio.
All beachgoers were told to clear the water, as is standard protocol for shark sightings.
The beach reopened about an hour later.
On Monday, researchers spotted 11 white sharks in Cape Cod Bay.
Back in 2017, a shark bit a surfer’s paddleboard on Marconi Beach.