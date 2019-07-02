CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – The Wachusett Brewing Company announced Tuesday that it’s opening a new tap room in Harvard Square, where John Harvard’s Brew House once stood.
The location at 33 Dunster St. is set to open in the fall. A “world-class sour beer program” is planned, and the tap room will feature 16 rotating draft beers, live entertainment, and a full kitchen.
“We are thrilled to be moving in to Cambridge,” said Wachusett President Christian McMahan in a statement. “As the Wachusett brand continues to grow, we have been looking for new and interesting ways to reach the next generation of craft beer drinkers and believe this location is ideal for us as we continue to evolve the brand in to the future.”
The company, which will still make most of its beer at its original Westminster location, also recently announced a new tap room in Worcester.
John Harvard’s closed in May after almost three decades in Harvard Square.