BOSTON (CBS) – Growers Express is recalling some fresh vegetable products for possible listeria contamination after one sample tested positive in Massachusetts.
The voluntary recall includes butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini and select veggie bowls.
According to the FDA, they were sold under the Green Giant Fresh, Trader Joe’s and the Signature Farms brands.
Most of the products are labeled with a “best if used by” date for June 26 through June 29.
So far, no illnesses have been reported.
All of the products came from a Growers Express production facility in Biddeford, Maine and were sent to several states, including Massachusetts, the FDA said.
“The safety of our consumers is our first priority,” Tom Byrne, President of Growers Express said in a statement. “We self reported the need for this recall to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and stopped production immediately after being notified of a single positive sample by the Massachusetts Department of Health. We are deep sanitizing the entire facility and our line equipment, as well as conducting continued testing on top of our usual battery of sanitation and quality and safety tests before resuming production.”
For more information, visit growersexpress.com or fda.gov.