BOSTON (CBS) — The United States women will be playing for World Cup glory on Sunday, after punching their ticket to the World Cup Final with a 2-1 semifinal win over England on Tuesday.

While the big news before the game was that U.S. star Megan Rapinoe would not be starting, it was Rapinoe’s replacement — Christen Press — who opened the scoring in just the 10th minute of the game.

Kelley O’Hara sent a cross into the box, where Press headed it past keeper Carly Telford to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead.

England tied the game just nine minutes later, when Ellen White kicked a Beat Mead cross off one-quick hop to beat Alyssa Naeher.

The U.S. regained the lead for good, though, in the 31st minute on a header by Alex Morgan.

Celebrating her 30th birthday, Morgan feigned a sip of tea after scoring the goal for the U.S.

Alex Morgan celebrates with teammate Rose Lavelle after scoring her team’s second goal during the 2019 World Cup France semifinals vs. England. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

A second White goal was taken off the board for offside in the second half, before England was awarded a penalty kick. Connecticut native Alyssa Naeher stopped the PK from Stephanie Houghton to preserve the 2-1 lead.

Alyssa Naeher saves a penalty from Steph Houghton (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

The U.S. will play the winner of the other semifinal match between Sweden and the Netherlands. The Final will be played Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.

