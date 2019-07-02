BOSTON (CBS) — The United States women will be playing for World Cup glory on Sunday, after punching their ticket to the World Cup Final with a 2-1 semifinal win over England on Tuesday.
While the big news before the game was that U.S. star Megan Rapinoe would not be starting, it was Rapinoe’s replacement — Christen Press — who opened the scoring in just the 10th minute of the game.
Kelley O’Hara sent a cross into the box, where Press headed it past keeper Carly Telford to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead.
England tied the game just nine minutes later, when Ellen White kicked a Beat Mead cross off one-quick hop to beat Alyssa Naeher.
The U.S. regained the lead for good, though, in the 31st minute on a header by Alex Morgan.
Celebrating her 30th birthday, Morgan feigned a sip of tea after scoring the goal for the U.S.
A second White goal was taken off the board for offside in the second half, before England was awarded a penalty kick. Connecticut native Alyssa Naeher stopped the PK from Stephanie Houghton to preserve the 2-1 lead.
The U.S. will play the winner of the other semifinal match between Sweden and the Netherlands. The Final will be played Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.