



BOSTON (CBS) — The United States women will be playing for World Cup glory on Sunday, after punching their ticket to the World Cup Final with a 2-1 semifinal win over England on Tuesday.

While the big news before the game was that U.S. star Megan Rapinoe would not be starting, it was Rapinoe’s replacement — Christen Press — who opened the scoring in just the 10th minute of the game.

Kelley O’Hara sent a cross into the box, where Press headed it past keeper Carly Telford to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead.

CHRISTEN PRESS! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 No Rapinoe, no problem! The USWNT takes the early lead again and has now scored in the first 15 minutes in every single game this #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/Xqu3u0m56V — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

England tied the game just nine minutes later, when Ellen White kicked a Beat Mead cross off one-quick hop to beat Alyssa Naeher.

What a goal! Ellen White takes the lead in the Golden Boot race with her 6th goal of the #FIFAWWC. Great cross from Mead, clinical finish from White. 1-1! pic.twitter.com/U5GoaxbIRv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

The U.S. regained the lead for good, though, in the 31st minute on a header by Alex Morgan.

Celebrating her 30th birthday, Morgan feigned a sip of tea after scoring the goal for the U.S.

Alex Morgan scores her first goal since the opening game and retakes the lead in the Golden Boot race (6 goals, 3 assists) She's the first player in #FIFAWWC history to score on her birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/EGWBNIyaxI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

A second White goal was taken off the board for offside in the second half, before England was awarded a penalty kick. Connecticut native Alyssa Naeher stopped the PK from Stephanie Houghton to preserve the 2-1 lead.

The U.S. will play the winner of the other semifinal match between Sweden and the Netherlands. The Final will be played Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.