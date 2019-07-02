REVERE (CBS) – Revere Police are looking into an overnight shooting that left a car damaged, but apparently didn’t wake many residents.
Officers were called to Proctor Avenue near Valley Road early Tuesday morning and found a car with a rear windshield blown out and the front one cracked. No one was hurt and there have been no arrests at this point in the investigation.
Some residents were shocked, not just that it happened in their neighborhood, but that they slept right through the gunfire.
“I woke up it was about 12:05 and I looked at the clock and what I heard I thought was fireworks. But now I’m wondering, could it have been the shooting?” resident Ann Tritto told WBZ-TV.
A couple was seen on nearby surveillance video coming to their front door moments before the shots were fired. Police believe a fight may have escalated.
“It’s very unusual. This is a very, very quiet neighborhood, street it’s just beautiful. I’ve been here 40 some odd years and you don’t even hear neighbors yelling at each other,” Tritto said.
The damaged car was towed away.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.