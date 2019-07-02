BOSTON (CBS) — At least one member of the Celtics’ frontcourt will be back in green for 2019.
Restricted free agent Daniel Theis agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal to stay with the Celtics.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.
Theis, 27, just completed his second season with the Celtics, after beginning his career in his native Germany. In a bench role, Theis averaged 5.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.6 blocks in just under 14 minutes per game.
The offseason thus far has seen some major changes to the C’s frontcourt, with Al Horford bolting to Philly via free agency and Aron Baynes getting traded to Phoenix on draft night.
Theis figures to be part of a frontcourt that now features Enes Kanter, Robert Williams, Grant Williams and Guerschon Yabusele.
The Celtics also signed Frenchman Vincent Poirer on Tuesday.
A report on Tuesday suggested that the Celtics were still very active in free agency and sign-and-trade scenarios, so Danny Ainge’s work continues.