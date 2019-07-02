



Nothings beats great eats, on the cheap. When the Phantom wants to stay on budget, he goes to these 8 Great places for a Meal Deal.

Slice

Wakefield

Kicking off the Great 8 is Slice. Located on Salem Street in Wakefield, Slice is set inside a gas station, but this is no ordinary place to fill ‘er up. In fact, the overloaded sandwiches and piping hot pizza at Slice are better than what you would find at most full service restaurants, at a fraction of the cost.

Connect With Phantom: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Pete’s Bluebird

Bellingham

Pete’s Bluebird in Bellingham may look a little rough around the edges, but when it comes to steaks they definitely get it right and rival some of the big city steakhouses without the hefty price tag. They buy nothing but high quality meat that is cut in house. From there, it’s all about the broiler.

New Brothers

Danvers

Another Great 8 winner is New Brothers in Danvers. This local institution has been serving homestyle Greek cuisine for over thirty years, in a classic cafeteria setup with big menu boards, seat yourself tables, and a lineup of piping hot daily specials for under ten dollars. There are chicken kebobs, spinach pie, and stuffed peppers. For classic Greek comfort food, try the moussaka.

Amsterdam Falafelshop

Somerville

Amsterdam Falafelshop in Davis Square, Somerville is the place to go if you want hot, crispy falafel stuffed inside fluffy pita for a meal that fills your up, without emptying your wallet. At this bright, fun, and affordable eatery, they are taking a Middle Eastern sandwich mainstream with a giant topping bar. There are 25 toppings from tahini to hummus to garlicky parsley to any vegetable you had would- for a fresh and tasty sandwich that pairs perfectly with their authentic Dutch Style Fries.

Mom & Rico’s

Springfield

Mom & Rico’s is a throwback spot that has been a fixture in Springfield since 1976. The shelves are packed with wine bottles, coffee beans, imported specialty products, and pastas. The best way to sample it all for very little money is to grab a plate and help yourself to Mom & Rico’s mouthwatering buffet of homemade Italian classics.

Gyro City

Brighton, Fenway

Another Great 8 winner is Gyro City. With locations in Brighton and Peterborough Street near Fenway Park, this neighborhood sandwich shop cranks out hundreds and hundreds of authentic Greek gyros for very little Euros – just like they do back in the old country. It all starts with tender cuts of pork, stacked and slow roasted on a spit. Then, it’s plunked into some warm, fluffy pita bread.

Brewer’s Coalition

Newtonville

Brewer’s Coalition in Newtonville is a casual spot with high ceilings, big windows and a huge wooden bar at the center of it all. You can eat and drink your brew and not break the bank, with an ever-changing lineup of beers, along with a menu that utilizes the taps in the recipes. There are Fish and Chips covered in a Sam Adams based batter, and Black and Tan Onion Rings coated in Guinness Stout.

The Real Deal

Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury

Rounding out the Great 8 is The Real Deal in Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury. This place offers all the things Phantom loves to fill up on for very little, like hot pizza, boneless buffalo wings, crunchy onion rings and overstuffed sandwiches. Their Grown Up Grilled Cheese is unlike anything your mother used to make. This sinful sandwich is stuffed with smoked gouda, sliced barbecue brisket and caramelized onions, for only $8.

Watch Phantom Gourmet on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 and 11 a.m. on myTV38.