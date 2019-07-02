Comments
NEWINGTON, N.H. (CBS) – Pease Air National Guard Base was placed on lockdown for about an hour on Tuesday after a report of an active shooter. Police said they searched the New Hampshire base but did not find any evidence of a shooting.
The lockdown was put in place around 11 a.m. on Tuesday. An “all clear” was given just after 12:30 p.m.
The 157th Air Refueling Wing said it “received multiple reports that noises sounding like gunfire were heard in Building 100 on base.” The lockdown was put into place as an “extreme precaution.”
No injuries were reported and police from Portsmouth and Newington said there is no threat to the community.
Newington Police and the Air National Guard are investigating the incident.