MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Vice President Mike Pence was set to speak about the opioid crisis in New Hampshire on Tuesday, but the event was abruptly canceled.
An official close to Pence told CNN that there is no emergency, and “the VP was called back to the White House but no cause for alarm.”
A spokeswoman for Pence tweeted that “something came up that required the VP to remain in Washington, DC.”
Pence was scheduled to arrive at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Air Force Two at 11:25 a.m. The White House had said earlier that he would be taking part in a roundtable discussion with former patients at Granite Recovery Center, a rehab facility in Salem. After that, he was expected to give a speech “on the opioid crisis and illegal drug flow in New Hampshire” before heading back to Washington, D.C. later in the evening.
The event will be rescheduled.