  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Mike LaCrosse

BOSTON (CBS) — Protesters filled Boston streets as they walked from the Holocaust Memorial to the ICE detention center in Dorchester Tuesday evening. The march lasted hours and the crowd only grew as it continued.

“It’s a community of grassroots organizers coming together to protest the camps and to say that enough is enough and never again,” one participating woman said.

The ICE detention center is located in the Suffolk County House of Correction. Boston Police guided the protesters the entire way.

While there were no major issues, there was some additional traffic as the crowded passed through.

Hundreds walked from the Holocaust Memorial to the ICE detention center in Dorchester to protest migrant detention center conditions (WBZ-TV)

Once the protesters arrived in Dorchester they were met by several sheriff county deputies guarding the front of the building.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s