BOSTON (CBS) — Protesters filled Boston streets as they walked from the Holocaust Memorial to the ICE detention center in Dorchester Tuesday evening. The march lasted hours and the crowd only grew as it continued.
“It’s a community of grassroots organizers coming together to protest the camps and to say that enough is enough and never again,” one participating woman said.
The ICE detention center is located in the Suffolk County House of Correction. Boston Police guided the protesters the entire way.
While there were no major issues, there was some additional traffic as the crowded passed through.
Once the protesters arrived in Dorchester they were met by several sheriff county deputies guarding the front of the building.