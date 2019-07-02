



BOSTON (CBS) – City officials are preparing for the annual Fourth of July festivities on the Esplanade in Boston with hundreds of thousands people expected to celebrate along the Charles River.

Gov. Charlie Baker joined other public safety officials for a Tuesday press conference with the 2-day celebration set to begin on Wednesday.

With temperatures expected to reach close to 90 degrees, visitors are reminded to hydrate and avoid long periods in the sun.

Drones are banned from the Esplanade on Wednesday and Thursday. Anyone operating drones could face state or federal charges.

Baker also reminded residents that possession and sale of fireworks in illegal in Massachusetts.

There will be a host of parking and road closures surrounding the Esplanade on Wednesday and Thursday. There are also boating restrictions along the Charles River. For more information, visit the Massachusetts State Police website.

Boston EMS will have over 100 EMTs assigned to the Esplanade, downtown area and other city neighborhoods, some on bicycles and ATVs.

Transit Police are urging visitors to use public transportation for Fourth of July festivities. Subway service will be on a regular schedule on Wednesday. Thursday until 2 p.m., subway service will operate on a Sunday schedule. After 2 p.m., rush hour service will be in place.

On Thursday, the Commuter Rail will operate on a weekend schedule until 9:30 p.m., when all fares will be waived.

Keith Lockhart will be raising his baton on the Fourth of July for a 25th year as he leads the Boston Pops’ performance at the Hatch Shell. Lockhart announced Tuesday that Amanda Gorham, a Harvard student and the first youth poet laureate of the United States, will be at the event.

Queen Latifah will headline the annual concert.