BOSTON (CBS) – There’s going to be plenty of street closures around Boston during the 4th of July celebrations, one company is offering an alternative way to get around.
You can take out a Bluebike for free this Thursday, thanks to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.
Riders can use the code “BlueCross4” in the Bluebikes app to access free rides all day.
There are more than 270 Bluebike stations in Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Everett and Somerville.
For more information, visit bluebikes.com/blog/july-fourth