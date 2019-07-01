  • WBZ TVOn Air

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire man growled and tried to bite a police K-9 at a La Quinta Inn, police said.

Manchester police said they were called to the hotel Friday for a report of a man throwing things, yelling and acting aggressively in his room. Officers found the suspect, 35-year-old Matthew Williams, of Nashua, barricaded once the door opened.

Police said Williams would not listen to their commands, and they used their K-9 officer to make the arrest.

“Williams wrapped his arms around the dog and struggled with him,” police said in a statement. “At one point Williams growled, opened his mouth, and tried to bite the dog on the top of the head.”

Matthew Williams (Photo credit: Manchester police)

Williams was expected in court Monday to face charges of resisting arrest, simple assault and willful interference with police dogs.

