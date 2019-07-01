MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire man growled and tried to bite a police K-9 at a La Quinta Inn, police said.
Manchester police said they were called to the hotel Friday for a report of a man throwing things, yelling and acting aggressively in his room. Officers found the suspect, 35-year-old Matthew Williams, of Nashua, barricaded once the door opened.
Police said Williams would not listen to their commands, and they used their K-9 officer to make the arrest.
“Williams wrapped his arms around the dog and struggled with him,” police said in a statement. “At one point Williams growled, opened his mouth, and tried to bite the dog on the top of the head.”
Williams was expected in court Monday to face charges of resisting arrest, simple assault and willful interference with police dogs.