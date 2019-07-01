  • WBZ TVOn Air

BRETTON WOODS, N.H. (AP) — The Mount Washington Cog Railway is about to mark its 150th anniversary.

Festivities for the July 3 birthday of the world’s first mountain-climbing cog railway are scheduled at the base station from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(Photo credit: Mount Washington Cog Railway/TheCog.com)

There will be a guest booth with goodies from Calef’s General Store in Barrington, a partner property celebrating its own 150th anniversary. There also will be barbecue and birthday cupcakes from local businesses.

The day also will include Victorian lawn games and fish feeding at Peppersass Pond, plus a live acoustic guitar performance by Michael Bloom and fireworks at dusk by Andrew Day.

