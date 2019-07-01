MEDFORD (CBS) — A young man from Medford drowned in Upper Mystic Lake late Monday night.
Police divers were called to the Tufts Sailing Pavilion around 8 p.m. for a possible drowning and found the 18-year-old in about 20 feet of water. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 10 p.m.
“The preliminary investigation suggest(s) the man was unable to swim and that he entered the water and immediately appeared to be in distress before going beneath the surface,” the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “As no foul play is suspected the name of the deceased will not be released by this office.”
“There’s no lifeguards here, so you swim at your own risk, it’s unfortunate if you’re not a strong swimmer. Just unfortunate,” Eric Calvert of Medford told WBZ-TV.