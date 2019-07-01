BOSTON (CBS/AP) – MBTA fares are going up by an average of about six-percent Monday despite protests.
Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu is organizing a morning rush hour protest with about 300 volunteers at T stations throughout the region to, in her words, “engage riders.”
The fare hike is expected to generate about $30 million in additional revenue which the T says it needs to upgrade the system.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh wanted the T to hold off on the fare increase until the agency can repair problems that led to the recent derailments of Red Line and Green Line trains and the nightmare commutes that followed.
A one-way subway ride using a CharlieCard is increasing to $2.40 from $2.25 while monthly subway passes will cost an additional $5.50.
One-way commuter rail trips are jumping as much as 75 cents while some monthly passes are increasing by $27.75.
Bus fares are not changing.
