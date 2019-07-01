  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ayanna Pressley, Boston News, Joe Kennedy, Lori Trahan


BOSTON (CBS) — Three U.S. representatives from Massachusetts visited migrant detention centers in Texas. Congresswomen Ayanna Pressley and Lori Trahan along with Congressmen Joe Kennedy were in El Paso and Clint, Texas Monday.

Pressley and Trahan were emotional as they spoke following their visit.

“The madres that I saw with, who wept openly in our arms, not even knowing our names because of the trauma they are experiencing and because they don’t know where their children are,” Pressley said.

Trahan said, “These facilities are not built to care for children. The people who are trained here, they are not trained to give care to children.”

In a thread of tweets, Kennedy called the facilities “inadequate” and said, “the entire system is broken, rotten and rife with abuse.”

The trip was organized by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

The Trump Administration has come under fire for reported overcrowded and deplorable conditions at the centers. It has denied accusations that children were mistreated.

Congress hopes to have a compromise on an emergency aid bill before the July 4 recess.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s