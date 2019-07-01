  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Lynn News


LYNN (CBS) – Several drivers woke up early Monday morning to find their cars seriously damaged overnight.

There was a trail of destruction on Ocean Street by sunrise. Parked cars had been smashed into each other. Other cars had their front ends completely mangled. A black sedan was pushed up on to the sidewalk. Some vehicles had their windows smashed and there was glass and debris scattered all over the street.

One resident told WBZ-TV he was woken up around 12:30 a.m. by a loud bang.

“After the first bang, we heard several other bangs. That’s when everybody came outside,” he said. “A small Honda hatchback vehicle. He hit that van behind me. And six other vehicles. A little black Toyota Camry that he hit so hard it he put it on the sidewalk.”

The resident said it appeared that the driver was impaired.

Most of the cars were towed away as police looked into what happened.

One of the damaged cars on Ocean Street in Lynn Monday. (WBZ-TV)

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

