BOSTON (CBS) — Last October, Kyrie Irving told a TD Garden full of Boston fans that he planned to sign long-term with the Celtics at the end of the season. We now know that was never really the plan for Irving.

From elevator pitches to Kevin Durant during All-Star weekend, to “Ask me July 1” comments to media shortly thereafter, Irving’s escape plan went into action much sooner than anybody anticipated.

But as it turns out, the 27-year-old superstar has had his heart set on joining the Nets for a long time. A very long time.

“It was fourth grade. I had just gotten done watching the Nets in the Finals,” Irving said in his latest Instagram video. “And when I knew that this is a dream that I want to fulfill, I had to manifest it. I had to go get it. I had to put in my time, I had to put in my hours. I had to relentlessly work on a craft, and do it with a passion and a love that nobody cold take away from me.”

The video served as a sort of homecoming for Irving, who grew up in West Orange, New Jersey — not far from New York City. In it, Irving explained that playing at home was always his dream and his goal.

“In my heart, I knew I always wanted to play at home. Home is where my heart is, and it’s always been there, simply because of such a great love that I have for my family and the way I grew up,” Irving said.

As for regrets with his messy tenure in Boston? Irving isn’t sharing any at this moment.

“I wouldn’t change anything about this journey at all. It’s brought me back here, and that’s home,” Irving stated. “And home is where my family is, home is where I want my legacy to continue. And I’m happy to be in Brooklyn.”