HAVERHILL


HAVERHILL (CBS) – A smokestack in Haverhill will be taken down brick-by-brick after it was struck by lightning over the weekend.

The smokestack at the former L.H. Hamel Leather Company was hit Sunday, sending bricks and debris flying towards the entrance of the Hamel Mill lofts apartment complex next door. No one was hurt but more than 100 people living there had to be evacuated because authorities are concerned the smokestack could collapse at any moment.

Engineers were brought in Monday to assess the damage from a crane and then take the chimney down brick by brick. The owners of the building decided to tear the smokestack down because repairing it would be too expensive.

