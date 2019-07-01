Comments
BROCKTON (CBS) – A woman charged with killing another driver in a Brockton road rage confrontation is set to face a judge on Monday.
Jacqueline Mendes, 32, of Fall River is charged with murder.
Prosecutors say Mendes stabbed 41-year-old Jennifer Landry of Brockton in the neck on Friday around 3:45 p.m. following a “traffic confrontation” in the area of Belmont and Grafton Streets. Landry was taken by MedFlight from the scene but did not survive.
Mendes did not remain on scene following the incident. She drove off, then went to Brockton Police headquarters and said she had been involved.
Mendes’ arraignment is set for Brockton District Court.