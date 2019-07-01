  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Esplanade, Boston News, Luis Olivo


BOSTON (CBS) – Luis Olivo, the man suspected of randomly stabbing a woman who was jogging on the Esplanade Friday, is expected to be arraigned Monday.

Olivo, 37, is charged with armed assault with intent to murder. The victim was released from the hospital over the weekend.

State Police investigate stabbing on Esplanade (WBZ-TV)

Police say Olivo stabbed a 23-year-old Allston woman “suddenly and without provocation” with a pair of scissors. The attack happened on a footbridge between the Esplanade and the Lagoon.

Officers tased and arrested Olivo at the corner of Dartmouth and Commonwealth Ave. A pair of scissors was found on the patio of the restaurant Buttermilk & Bourbon.

Police photograph a pair of scissors allegedly used in an Esplanade stabbing. (WBZ-TV)

Olivo’s arraignment is scheduled for Boston Municipal Court on Monday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s