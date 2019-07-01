Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Luis Olivo, the man suspected of randomly stabbing a woman who was jogging on the Esplanade Friday, is expected to be arraigned Monday.
Olivo, 37, is charged with armed assault with intent to murder. The victim was released from the hospital over the weekend.
Police say Olivo stabbed a 23-year-old Allston woman “suddenly and without provocation” with a pair of scissors. The attack happened on a footbridge between the Esplanade and the Lagoon.
Officers tased and arrested Olivo at the corner of Dartmouth and Commonwealth Ave. A pair of scissors was found on the patio of the restaurant Buttermilk & Bourbon.
Olivo’s arraignment is scheduled for Boston Municipal Court on Monday.