Filed Under:Auburn News

AUBURN (CBS) – Police in Auburn have spent Monday morning chasing a black bear around town.

Chief Andrew Sluckis tweeted photos of the bear, seen on Bryn Mawr Avenue.

Environmental police said the bear was spotted near the Mass Pike at about 7 a.m. Officers found the bear near the entrance to the turnpike at about 9:30 a.m. and “attempted to haze it out of the area.”

The bear moved to a nearby wooded area, and police are monitoring the situation.

Sluckis is asking the public to take in any bird feeders so as not to attract bears.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s