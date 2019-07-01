Comments
AUBURN (CBS) – Police in Auburn have spent Monday morning chasing a black bear around town.
Chief Andrew Sluckis tweeted photos of the bear, seen on Bryn Mawr Avenue.
Environmental police said the bear was spotted near the Mass Pike at about 7 a.m. Officers found the bear near the entrance to the turnpike at about 9:30 a.m. and “attempted to haze it out of the area.”
The bear moved to a nearby wooded area, and police are monitoring the situation.
Sluckis is asking the public to take in any bird feeders so as not to attract bears.