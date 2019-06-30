WENHAM (CBS) — A woman was rescued and revived from a fire at a senior living complex in Wenham Sunday. Police said the 69-year-old woman was found in the apartment where the fire originated.
“The woman was unresponsive and was carried out of the burning apartment to safety. She received medical aid from Wenham Police Sgt. David Marsh and firefighters on-scene and was able to be revived,” said a statement from police.
She was rushed to Beverly Hospital with serious injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.
Firefighters initially responded to Enon Village around 7:40 a.m. Flames and smoke could be seen coming from a second-floor apartment when they arrived.
According to the State Fire Marshal, the fire was caused by unattended cooking. It was put out by 8:55 a.m.
About $150,000 was done in damage. The American Red Cross is assisting 10 people who were displaced.
Two cats were also rescued from the building.