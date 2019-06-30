Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady may have six Super Bowl rings, celebrity status and millions of dollars. But he showed on social media that at the tee box he is still just like many golfers.
Brady shared a video of himself letting his driver – and some foul language – rip.
After the drive goes awry, the quarterback turns and apologizes to his sons for the profanity.
“When you forget the kids are in the cart,” Brady captioned the video.
Professional golfer Rickie Fowler commented on the post, saying “we all know that feeling.”
Brady will be off the course and back on the football field again soon. Patriots rookies report to training camp on July 21 and veterans are due at Gillette Stadium on July 24.