



The Los Angeles Lakers reached out to D'Angelo Russell's agents at CAA — Austin Brown and Aaron Mintz — to set up a meeting with the All-Star guard, league sources tell ESPN. The Lakers and Russell share a mutual interest in a reunion. Lakers have the cap space to sign him. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2019

The potential/likely Kyrie signing in Brooklyn will have a domino effect, as it’s expected to lead the Nets to renounce the rights to D’Angelo Russell. From there, the LeBron James/Anthony Davis Lakers will be looking to bring Russell back to L.A.

The 23-year-old Russell was drafted at No. 2 overall in 2015 by the Lakers, but he was traded in 2017 after that rather unique incident with Nick Young. Now, he’s coming off a career year, where he averaged 21.1 points, 7.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game. He’d be a solid starter to work with LeBron and Davis.

12:23 p.m.: Kevin Durant’s torn Achilles put somewhat of a damper on his free agency this summer … but at the same time, K.D. is still at the center of most every story this weekend.

That includes an intriguing story from Woj, who reported that Durant and Kawhi Leonard have discussed teaming up. While Durant likely won’t play at all next season, teams will certainly find it easy to buy in to the idea of becoming an instant contender with those two superstars.

Woj said the Clippers and Knicks would represent realistic possibilities, if the two do decide to team up. That could, of course, leave Kyrie all alone in Brooklyn. We shall see.

Outside of plans with K.D., Leonard will meet with the Lakers, Clippers, Knicks and Raptors, according to Woj.

12:18 p.m.: One player whose future appears to be locked in is Kyrie Irving. No surprise here (the writing has been on the wall for a while), but Kyrie and the Brooklyn Nets will reportedly be working quickly to agree to a four-year max contract.

That’s according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, whose phone may overheat and explode by 6 p.m. today. Let’s hope he has a backup or two.

“The free-agent guard is part of the Nets’ bold, two-part plan to acquire Irving and All-NBA forward Kevin Durant in free agency,” Woj reported.

The second part of that may take a little bit longer to figure out, as Durant’s expected to meet with the Warriors, Knicks and Clippers, in addition to the Nets.

Story filed to ESPN: Golden State’s Kevin Durant is planning to engage four teams in discussions upon the opening of NBA free agency on Sunday – the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Warriors, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2019

12:11 p.m.: We’ve heard to many rumors over the past week or so regarding the NBA’s free-agent class, with some stories developing into full-fledged, lock-solid guarantees. But with Al Horford? The mystery remains.

The best example of that involves the New Orleans Pelicans’ involvement in the Al Horford pursuit. Or perhaps, more accurately, their lack of involvement. It depends when you picked up on the story.

The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported Saturday that the Pelicans would be in on the bidding for Horford.

The Pelicans are indeed interested in Al Horford, according to one league source with knowledge of the situation, but have feared heading into free agency that they would be outbid for him — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 29, 2019

That fun story — the pairing of Al Horford and Zion Williamson — didn’t last long, as Stein later reported that, well, never mind. No more Pelicans.

New Orleans is not pursuing players in the market for four-year deals. @NYTSports reported June 22 that Horford, upon severing ties with Boston, was immediately expected to receive a new four-year pact from a mystery bidder worth in excess of $100 million — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2019

We’ve also heard the Mavericks would be interested, and also that they weren’t in the mix. Outside of that, people have thrown around the Clippers, Sixers, and Kings. Whatever Horford decides, it will come as a surprise.

12 p.m.: No league captures the madness of free agency quite like the NBA. And no day should display all of that craziness quite like today.

Though rumors and speculation have swirled for weeks, it will be today at 6 p.m. when teams are technically allowed to finally meet and discuss dollars with free agents. Though contracts can’t be inked until July 6, many deals will be agreed upon very quickly once 6 p.m. hits this evening.

Obviously, this offseason will bring about some major change, with some massive superstars set to begin their new lives in new homes. When it comes to all of the breaking news, reports and rumors, keep it here throughout the day, as the live blog will be filled with every bit of NBA news that makes its way out on what is sure to be an exceptionally busy day.