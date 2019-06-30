HAVERHILL (CBS) — Some residents in Haverhill were rattled when they said lightning struck a chimney at an apartment complex Sunday.
“I was by the window at the time. I saw a large bolt of lightning come down. It was so bright, it lit up the inside of our apartment a little bit. We heard a loud crack — it sounded like a gunshot,” said Michael Scully.
His family had a front-row seat to the action from their ninth-floor apartment at Hamel Mill Lofts. The smokestack belonged to Louis Hamel, the founder of a leather company in the city.
“I heard a loud boom and me and my sister were like, what was that?” said seven-year-old Tommy Scully. “I felt, like, over-the-top scared.”
Rumble covered the nearby street.
The police and fire departments responded to ensure that the chimney is still structurally sound.