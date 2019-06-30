



BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are in the midst of a complete overhaul at the point guard position. That’s a change that obviously includes saying farewell to Kyrie Irving, but it will also include a separation with Terry Rozier.

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported this weekend that the Celtics will renounce the rights to Rozier, in order to clear out cap room to sign Kemba Walker to a max contract.

Rozier had been scheduled to become a restricted free agent, but instead it appears as though his NBA career will move to a new home this week.

Boston will renounce the rights to guard Terry Rozier – to open up a max slot for Kemba Walker – and he’ll become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 29, 2019

Based on his comments made after the postseason ended, it does appear that this was the news Rozier was hoping for this offseason.

Rozier, 25, was drafted with the 16th overall pick by the Celtics in the 2015 NBA Draft. He’s played 272 games, starting 30 of them, with his best season coming in 2017-18. That year, he averaged 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, all career highs. He also started 19 games that postseason, when he averaged 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

Rozier’s numbers dropped across the board in 2018-19, when he averaged 9.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game, while playing 3.2 fewer minutes per night.

Elsewhere in guard changes for the Celtics roster, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the team opted to not make a qualifying offer to Brad Wanamaker, making him a free agent as well.