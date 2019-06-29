WEATHER ALERTThunderstorms, Heavy Winds To Pass Through Saturday
Boston News, Brockton News

BROCKTON (CBS) — A woman was arrested for stabbing another woman during a road rage incident in Brockton, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz announced Saturday.

Police responded to Belmont and Grafton Streets around 3:45 p.m. Friday and found a 41-year-old Brockton woman “suffering from a stab wound on the side of her neck,” the D.A. said. She was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital before being med-flighted to Boston Medical Center.

Jacqueline Mendes, 32, of Fall River allegedly stabbed the woman after a “traffic confrontation” and drove off, according to the D.A. She then drove to the Brockton Police station and said she had been involved in the incident.

A woman was stabbed near Belmont and Grafton Streets in Brockton Friday afternoon (WBZ-TV)

Mendes was then arrested and charged with assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. She will be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court.

