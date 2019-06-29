BROCKTON (CBS) — A woman was arrested for stabbing another woman during a road rage incident in Brockton, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz announced Saturday.
Police responded to Belmont and Grafton Streets around 3:45 p.m. Friday and found a 41-year-old Brockton woman “suffering from a stab wound on the side of her neck,” the D.A. said. She was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital before being med-flighted to Boston Medical Center.
Jacqueline Mendes, 32, of Fall River allegedly stabbed the woman after a “traffic confrontation” and drove off, according to the D.A. She then drove to the Brockton Police station and said she had been involved in the incident.
Mendes was then arrested and charged with assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. She will be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court.