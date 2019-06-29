  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLucky Dog
    10:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    11:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:30 AMHope in the Wild
    12:00 PMBIG3 Basketball
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Christopher Staff, New Hampshire News


LINCOLN, N.H. (CBS) — A missing hiker from Dorchester was found alive in Lincoln, New Hampshire. According to the N.H. Fish and Game Department, 70-year-old Christopher Staff had been not been heard from since June 24.

Staff was found by other hikers around 7:45 p.m. Friday in the Pemi Wilderness near the intersection of Bondcliff Trail and the Wilderness Trail. Search teams, who had just left the area for the night, returned to help bring Staff to safety.

He was reunited with his family around 10:25 p.m. before being taken to Speare Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

Christopher Staff. (Photo credit: New Hampshire Fish and Game)

Staff’s wife alerted authorities that he was missing around 11 p.m. Monday, two hours after he was expected home. Search teams have been looking for him ever since.

At this time, Staff’s whereabouts during the last four days is unknown, the N.H. Fish and Game said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s