LINCOLN, N.H. (CBS) — A missing hiker from Dorchester was found alive in Lincoln, New Hampshire. According to the N.H. Fish and Game Department, 70-year-old Christopher Staff had been not been heard from since June 24.
Staff was found by other hikers around 7:45 p.m. Friday in the Pemi Wilderness near the intersection of Bondcliff Trail and the Wilderness Trail. Search teams, who had just left the area for the night, returned to help bring Staff to safety.
He was reunited with his family around 10:25 p.m. before being taken to Speare Memorial Hospital for evaluation.
Staff’s wife alerted authorities that he was missing around 11 p.m. Monday, two hours after he was expected home. Search teams have been looking for him ever since.
At this time, Staff’s whereabouts during the last four days is unknown, the N.H. Fish and Game said.