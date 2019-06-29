BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Red Sox players got a chance to meet a few members of the royal family before their game against the New York Yankees in London Saturday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, visited the team’s locker room.
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet Boston Red Sox players ahead of their match against the New York Yankees at London Stadium in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, east London on June 29, 2019, for the first of a two-game Baseball series in London.
The team presented the couple with a Boston Red Sox baby onesie and Meghan hugged Mookie Betts.
According to the Boston Globe, Meghan and Betts are distant relatives.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose for a group photo with the Boston Red Sox before a game against the New York Yankees at London Stadium on June 29, 2019 in London, England. The game is in support of the Invictus Games Foundation.
Megan and Harry also visited the Yankees before the game.
This is the first Major League Baseball game ever played in Europe.