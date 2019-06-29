Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Thousands of insulin pumps are being recalled because they could be vulnerable to hacking.
The FDA warns that someone near Medtronics Mini-Med 508 Insulin Pump could connect wirelessly to is and potentially hack into the device and change the settings, causing the pump to deliver too much or too little insulin.
However, the FDA said it’s not aware of anyone actually doing that.
Medtronics is recalling the pumps and replacing them with pumps equipped to protect users against these risks.
The FDA recommends that those waiting a replacement pump should:
- Keep your insulin pump and the devices that are connected to your pump within your control.
- Do not share your pump serial number.
- Be attentive to pump notifications, alarms, and alerts.
- Monitor your blood glucose levels closely.
- Immediately cancel any unintended boluses.
- Connect your Medtronic insulin pump to other Medtronic devices and software only.
- Disconnect the USB device from your computer.