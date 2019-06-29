  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (AP) — The MBTA’s latest fare hikes are taking effect despite calls from public officials and commuters to fix problems with the system first before raising prices.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority fares are jumping by an average of about 6% on Monday.

A one-way subway ride using a CharlieCard is increasing to $2.40 from $2.25 while monthly subway passes will cost an additional $5.50.

One-way commuter rail trips are jumping as much as 75 cents while some monthly passes are increasing by $27.75.

Local bus fares are not changing.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh called on the T to hold off on fare hikes until the agency can repair problems that led to the recent derailment of a Red Line train and nightmare commutes for some people.

