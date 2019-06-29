  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Coast Guard, missing kayaker, Nantucket News


NANTUCKET (CBS/AP) – A body recovered off of Nantucket on Saturday is likely that of a kayaker that went missing on June 23, Coast Guard officials say.

The Coast Guard said the search for 36-year-old Vitaly Filiutovich was suspended late Tuesday morning.

Officials say he was reported missing at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. His empty kayak was found about a mile and a half off the eastern shore of Nantucket shortly after the search began.

Several Coast Guard boats and two aircraft participated in the search, covering more than 3,000 square miles over 42 hours.

